March 20 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* REACHES BIDING AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF TELRADS FOR ABOUT 4.8 MILLION EUROS, FREE OF DEBT

* SAYS PAYMENT VIA COMBINATION OF CASH, SHARES AND DEFERRED PAYMENTS SUBJECT TO FUTURE BUSINESS EVOLUTION‍​

* SAYS BOTH FIXED AND EARN-OUT PAYMENT VIA COMBINATION OF CASH (60 PERCENT) AND NEWLY ISSUED ATRYS SHARES (40 PERCENT) Source text: bit.ly/2ps0qTi

