BRIEF-AT&T CEO Says Expects A Ruling On June 12 In Suit Brought Against Co

May 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PROVIDES AN UPDATE AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

* AT&T INC - EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

* AT&T INC - EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE

* AT&T INC - EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018.

* AT&T INC - EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018

* AT&T INC - IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* AT&T INC - BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* AT&T INC - CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK

* AT&T INC - PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018

* AT&T INC - FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS

* AT&T INC - WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS