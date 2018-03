March 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO CERTAIN INVESTORS

* AT&T INC - EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: