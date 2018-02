At&T Inc:

* AT&T INC. TO EXPLORE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF MINORITY INTEREST IN DIRECTV LATIN AMERICA

* AT&T INC - EXPLORING AN IPO OF MINORITY INTEREST IN LATIN AMERICA ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES BUSINESS, DIRECTV LATIN AMERICA, IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* AT&T INC - HAS CONFIDENTIALLY FILED A REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH U.S. REGULATORS