FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 4:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T is planning organizational changes to follow its deal for Time Warner, including redefined role for CEO Randall Stephenson- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Stephenson will drop ceo title and become executive chairman,overseeing pair of ceos who will manage AT&T's telecom and media businesses- Bloomberg, citing sources

* John Stankey, who now leads directv and other entertainment businesses, will be ceo of the media division, including time warner- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Directv will become part of unit that includes AT&T'straditional phone businesses, to be run by John Donovan, who will be promoted to CEO- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2tSwh0y

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.