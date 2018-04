BRIEF-AT&T Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.75

April 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017

* FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD

* MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”

* 312,000 DIRECTV NOW NET ADDS IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $39.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET GAIN OF 3.2 MILLION NORTH AMERICAN WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PERCENT