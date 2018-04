April 27 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T INC - AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS

* AT&T INC - SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: