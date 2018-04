April 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T, ON IPO FOR DIRECTV LATIN AMERICA VIDEO PROPERTIES, SAYS “WE JUST DIDN’T BELIEVE IT WAS THE RIGHT TIME TO TRANSACT”- CONF CALL

* AT&T, ON TIME WARNER DEAL, SAYS "BASED ON THE COURT'S DETERMINATION, WE STAND READY TO CLOSE" - CONF CALL