Dec 20 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc:

* AT&T INC SAYS ONCE TAX REFORM IS SIGNED INTO LAW, AT&T PLANS TO INVEST AN ADDITIONAL $1 BILLION IN UNITED STATES IN 2018

* AT&T INC - ONCE TAX REFORM IS SIGNED INTO LAW, CO PLANS TO PAY A SPECIAL $1,000 BONUS TO MORE THAN 200,000 AT&T U.S. EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: