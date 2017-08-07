FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-AT&T says to roll out CBS network's popular entertainment, Sports and CBS news programming on Directv Now
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-AT&T says to roll out CBS network's popular entertainment, Sports and CBS news programming on Directv Now

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc

* AT&T says in coming weeks will begin to roll out CBS Television Network's popular entertainment, Sports and CBS news programming on Directv Now

* AT&T Inc - deal will also include video-on-demand catalogs from CBS, CW, Pop and Showtime

* AT&T Inc - as part of agreement with CBS, DirecTV Now customers will also access to live local coverage on nearly 25 live local CBS and CW stations

* In coming weeks will also begin to roll out showtime, CW, CBS Sports Network and Pop on Directv Now

* Entertainment from CBS and CW will be available on all Directv now packages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.