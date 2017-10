Oct 17 (Reuters) - ATTACQ LTD:

* ‍RESIGNATION OF MORNE WILKEN AS DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, EFFECTIVE FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017 UNLESS OTHERWISE ANNOUNCED​

* ‍BOARD HAS COMMENCED PROCESS OF IDENTIFYING AND APPOINTING A SUCCESSOR TO MORNE AND WILL KEEP SHAREHOLDERS INFORMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)