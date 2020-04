BRIEF-Attacq Announces Withdrawal Of Full-Year Distribution Guidance

April 1 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd:

* JSE: ATT - COVID-19 IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND WITHDRAWAL OF FULL-YEAR DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* ATTACQ LTD - ALL SITES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* ATTACQ LTD - NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON ATTACQ’S OPERATIONS

* ATTACQ LTD - WITHDRAWS ITS FULL-YEAR DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE TO 30 JUNE 2020