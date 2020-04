BRIEF-Attacq Says Total Rental Collection Rate Of 61.7%, Based On Rental Invoiced Achieved By 14 April

April 15 (Reuters) - Attacq Ltd:

* JSE: ATT - AN UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* ATTACQ - FOR PERIOD ENDING 31 DEC 2020 TOTAL DEBT FACILITIES OF R1.2 BILLION OR 10.2% OF GROUP INTEREST-BEARING DEBT IS DUE FOR MATURITY ON 7 DEC 2020

* ATTACQ LTD - EXPECT TO SAVE A MINIMUM OF 6.0% OF OPERATING EXPENSES, EXCLUDING PROPERTY EXPENSES, FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR WHEN COMPARED TO BUDGET

* ATTACQ LTD - UNCOMMITTED NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED

* ATTACQ LTD - A TOTAL RENTAL COLLECTION RATE OF 61.7%, BASED ON RENTAL INVOICED, WAS ACHIEVED BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON 14 APRIL