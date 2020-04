April 21 (Reuters) - Attana AB:

* ATTANA AB TAKES LOAN OF SEK 2 MILLION

* INTENDS TO USE PARTS OF THE CAPITAL TO COMPLETE ONE OR TWO PATENT APPLICATIONS

* IN ORDER TO ENSURE GOOD CASH LIQUIDITY, CO HAS RAISED LOANS OF SEK 2 MILLION AND APPLIED FOR 6 MONTHS OF GRACE PERIOD ON CO'S LOANS WITH ALMI, WHICH IS EQUIVALENT TO SEK 0.48 MILLION Source text: cisn.co/3cFLVBH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)