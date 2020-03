BRIEF-Attana To Collaborate With Prof. Salanti In Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Attana AB:

* ATTANA AB WILL SUPPORT AND COLLABORATE WITH PROF. SALANTI IN DEVELOPING A VACCINE AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

* CONSORTIUM WILL BASE PROJECT ON THEIR PREVIOUSLY DEVELOPED METHOD FOR VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* GRANT WILL BE USED TO DEVELOP A VACCINE AGAINST NEW TYPE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE, COVID-19, WHICH AT MOMENT IS SPREADING WORLDWIDE

* IN COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF TÜBINGEN, LEIDEN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, WAGENINGEN UNIVERSITY AND COMPANIES ADAPTVAC AND EXPRES2ION, RESEARCHERS FROM UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN HAVE RECEIVED A GRANT FROM EU OF EUR 2.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)