April 12 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (publ):

* ATTENDO APPOINTS MARTIN TIVÉUS AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

* SAYS TIVÉUS WILL TAKE UP HIS ROLE AS CEO OF ATTENDO ON 1 SEPTEMBER

* SAYS PERTTI KARJALAINEN WILL REMAIN ACTING CEO OF ATTENDO UNTIL MARTIN TIVÉUS TAKES UP ROLE