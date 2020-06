June 2 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (publ):

* ATTENDO DIVESTS ITS OPERATIONS IN NORWAY

* ATTENDO HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST NORWEGIAN OPERATIONS TO NON-PROFIT COMPANY LOVISENBERG OMSORG

* TURNOVER OF BUSINESS TRANSFERRED AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 300 MILLION IN 2019 AND CONTRIBUTED MARGINALLY TO ATTENDOS RESULTS.