May 4 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (publ):

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 20 PERCENT TO SEK 3,200M (2,661)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 240M (279),

* SAYS ADJUSTED FOR WRITE-DOWN OF REAL ESTATE RELATED TO INTEGRATION CARE OF SEK 20M, Q1 EBITA AMOUNTED TO SEK 260M WITH AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 8.1 PERCENT.

