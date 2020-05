BRIEF-Attendo Q1 EBITA Down At SEK 182 Mln

May 6 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (publ):

* ATTENDO’S REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 - CLEAR FOCUS ON MODERATING THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONA-VIRUS

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 9 PERCENT TO SEK 3,128M (2,878)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 182M (258), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 5.8 PERCENT (9.0).

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS A SERIOUS IMPACT ON ATTENDO’S OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS SITUATION AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 20M FOR Q1 AND ADDITIONAL COSTS FOR REST OF YEAR ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO SEK 100M

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT ON SALES ARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)