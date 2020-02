Feb 13 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (publ):

* ATTENDO’S YEAR-END REPORT FOR 2019 - GOOD ORGANIC GROWTH BUT WEAK PROFITABILITY IN FINLAND PERSISTS

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 3.05 BILLION VERSUS SEK 2.82 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITA SEK 139 MILLION VERSUS SEK 176 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD THEREFORE PROPOSES, AHEAD OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, NO DIVIDEND TO BE PAID FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)