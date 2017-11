Nov 20 (Reuters) - Attendo AB (Publ)

* Henrik Borelius has decided to leave his position as CEO after 17 years at Attendo

* Says ‍board of directors has initiated process of appointing a successor​

* Says Borelius will continue as CEO in Attendo during his termination period until may 2018

* Says Borelius will remain as a board member until the Annual General Meeting 2018​