Dec 21 (Reuters) - ATTICA BANK SA :

* SAYS AFTER TAX RESULT FOR Q3 2017 PROFIT OF EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 Q3 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME STOOD AT EUR 16.3 MILLION AGAINST 12 MILLION EUROS FOR Q3 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2BgHsCW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)