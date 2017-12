BRIEF-Attica Bank Says Transferred Non-Performing Loans Amount € 700.5 Million To Special Purpose Vehicle

Dec 27 (Reuters) - ATTICA BANK SA:

* ATTICA BANK SAYS TRANSFERRED NON-PERFORMING LOANS AMOUNT € 700.5 MILLION TO SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE UNDER THE NAME ABS METEXELIXIS

* ATTICA BANK SAYS SPV ISSUED AND TRANSFERRED TO THE BANK A SERIES A BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 343.25 MILLION

* ATTICA BANK SAYS SPV ISSUES SERIES B BOND OF NOMINAL VALUE € 357.25 MILLION (JUNIOR NOTE)

* ATTICA BANK SAYS THESE TWO BONDS EMERGED FROM THE SECURITIZATION OF THAT BOND LOAN PORTFOLIO