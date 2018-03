March 8 (Reuters) - Attraqt Group Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 278% TO £13.6M​

* FY ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA (PRE-EXCEPTIONAL) LOSSES WERE £0.2M (2016: £1.6M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)