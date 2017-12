Dec 6 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd:

* ATTUNITY LTD. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF $20 MILLION

* ATTUNITY LTD - ‍PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT 3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $6.75 PER SHARE​

* ATTUNITY LTD - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, INCLUDING FOR EXPANDING SALES, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: