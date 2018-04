April 11 (Reuters) - AtmanCo Inc:

* ATW TECH ANNOUNCES AN INCREASE IN ITS REVENUES OF $8.4M (249%) AND REVENUES OF $11.8M FOR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO C$3.3 MILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO'S ORDER BOOK WAS TOTALLING $10.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $8.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016