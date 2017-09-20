FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for Atwood Orca
September 20, 2017

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for Atwood Orca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc:

* Atwood Oceanics announces contract extension for the Atwood Orca

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - ‍drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019​

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - as a result of this contract, expected earliest availability of Atwood Orca is August 2018, assuming no options are exercised

* Atwood Oceanics Inc - if both options were to be exercised, drilling program would be expected to extend until about April 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

