BRIEF-Atyr Announces Phase 2 Study In COVID-19 Patients With Respiratory Complications

April 21 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 STUDY OF ATYR1923 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS FOLLOWING FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION

* ATYR PHARMA INC - ATYR1923 HAS BEEN SHOWN PRE-CLINICALLY TO DOWNREGULATE T-CELL RESPONSES

* ATYR PHARMA INC - ATYR1923 HAS ALSO BEEN SHOWN TO IMPROVE LUNG FUNCTION, AS WELL AS TO REDUCE INFLAMMATION AND FIBROSIS

* ATYR PHARMA SAYS BELIEVE THERE IS 'STRONG SCIENTIFIC RATIONALE' FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ATYR1923 TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS