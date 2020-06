June 15 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ATYR1923 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ATYR1923 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE RESPIRATORY COMPLICATIONS