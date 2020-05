BRIEF-aTyr Pharma Announces Q1 EPS Of $0.25

May 12 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON ATYR1923 CLINICAL TRIALS IN PULMONARY SARCOIDOSIS AND COVID-19

* ATYR PHARMA INC - TOTAL REVENUES WERE $8.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, CONSISTING PRIMARILY OF LICENSING REVENUE FROM KYORIN AGREEMENT

* ATYR PHARMA INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* ATYR PHARMA INC - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, ATYR HAD $49.8 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: