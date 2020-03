BRIEF-Atyr Pharma Expects Delay In Results From Atyr1923 Phase 1b/2a Trial

March 26 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ATYR PHARMA INC - TOTAL REVENUES WERE $0.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2019

* ATYR PHARMA INC - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, ATYR HAD $31.1 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

* ATYR PHARMA INC - ANTICIPATES EXITING 2020 WITH OVER $20 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

* ATYR PHARMA - ANTICIPATE THERE WILL BE DELAY IN TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ATYR1923 PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL, WHICH WERE PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED IN Q3