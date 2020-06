June 17 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA INC - HIGHLIGHTED NEW EXTERNAL RESEARCH DEMONSTRATING INVOLVEMENT OF NEUROPILIN BIOLOGY IN SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

* ATYR PHARMA INC - DISCOVERY THAT NEUROPILIN B1 DOMAIN ACTS AS A BINDING SITE FOR SARS-COV-2 SPIKE PROTEIN AND AIDS VIRAL ENTRY

* ATYR PHARMA INC - ATYR1923, MODULATES NEUROPILIN PATHWAY TO DAMPEN INFLAMMATORY RESPONSES