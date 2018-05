BRIEF-Atyr Pharma Inc Posts Qtrly Loss Of $0.36 Per Share

May 14 (Reuters) - aTyr Pharma Inc:

* ATYR PHARMA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS, PROGRAM PRIORITIZATION AND CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

* CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING INCLUDES AN IMMEDIATE WORKFORCE REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 30% AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL COST SAVING MEASURES

* RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO STREAMLINE ITS OPERATIONS AS IT FOCUSES ITS DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS ON FURTHER CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT OF ATYR1923

* ATYR PHARMA - NOT TO PROCEED WITH IND-ENABLING ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING GMP MANUFACTURING, FOR PANEL OF ANTIBODIES IDENTIFIED IN ORCA PROGRAM

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)