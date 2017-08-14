FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Atyr Pharma qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.51​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.51​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Atyr Pharma Inc:

* Atyr Pharma announces second quarter 2017 operating results and provides an update on innovative immunology pipeline

* Atyr Pharma Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.51​

* Atyr Pharma Inc - expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into Q3 of 2018

* Atyr Pharma Inc - ‍plans to commence a phase 1 clinical program for imod.fc program later this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.