Feb 25 (Reuters) - AUB Group Ltd:

* AUB GROUP LTD- FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 14.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* AUB GROUP LTD- HY REPORTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $16.6 MILLION VERSUS $19.8 MILLION

* AUB GROUP LTD- GUIDANCE UPGRADED TO DELIVER ADJUSTED NPAT GROWTH OF 16%-18% FOR FY20