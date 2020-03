March 30 (Reuters) - AUB Group Ltd:

* PRUDENT TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 14.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* BOARD CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* WILL SUSPEND DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

* NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP'S RESULTS