June 24 (Reuters) - AUB Group Ltd:

* AUB GROUP- WITHDREW FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* AUB GROUP- EXPECTS TO DELIVER UNDERLYING NPAT FOR FY20 BETWEEN $52M AND $53M

* AUB GROUP- CONFIRMS INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 14.5C PER SHARE WILL BE PAID ON 3 SEPT