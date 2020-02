Feb 17 (Reuters) - AUB Group Ltd:

* AGREED TO INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP TO 100% OF MGA WHITTLES GROUP

* ALSO ACQUIRED 40% OF BIZCOVER, AN ONLINE INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM

* DEALS ARE EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE IN FY20

* TOTAL ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION FOR 50.1% OF MGA AND 100% OF WHITTLES IS A$140 MILLION

* TOTAL ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION IS A$132 MILLION FOR 40% INTEREST IN BIZCOVER