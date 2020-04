April 22 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA:

* AUBAY POSTED SOLID FIRST QUARTER IN 2020, WITH REVENUE INCREASING 5.9% OR 1.7% IN PURELY ORGANIC TERMS TO €111.4 MILLION

* BASED ON ASSUMPTION THAT CURRENT SITUATION WILL STABILIZE, PROJECTED REVENUES FOR Q2 NOW STAND AT €97 MILLION, REPRESENTING LIMITED DECLINE OF 6% AS REPORTED

* MAKING LONGER-TERM PROJECTIONS IS STILL TOO COMPLEX TASK DUE TO NUMBER OF INPUTS THAT ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO ANTICIPATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)