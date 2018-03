March 14 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 23.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 33.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 353.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 326.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 AIMS REVENUE OF EUR 395 MILLION (IFRS 15)

* FOR 2018 AIMS REVENUE OF EUR 395 MILLION (IFRS 15)

* FOR 2018 AIMS OPERATING MARGIN FROM ACTIVITY IN A RANGE OF 9.5PCT TO 10.5 PERCENT