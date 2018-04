April 18 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 99.5 MILLION., UP 15.3 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 REVENUES OF €395 MILLION WITH LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH BETWEEN 5% AND 7%,

* SEES 2018 RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9.5% AND 10.5%.