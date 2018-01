Jan 23 (Reuters) - Auburn National Bancorporation Inc :

* AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR NET EARNINGS OF $7.8 MILLION, OR $2.15 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (TAX-EQUIVALENT) WAS $6.6 MILLION, A 9% INCREASE COMPARED TO $6.1 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: