Nov 20 (Reuters) - Auchan Retail CEO Wilhelm Hubner tells a conference call with journalists that:

* Auchan has not been approached by Amazon for deals in Europe

* Deal announced with Alibaba is limited to China

* Too early to say if there will be other partnerships with Alibaba in other countries in the future