BRIEF-Auckland International Airport Announces Equity Raise Of Up To NZ$1.2 Billion

April 6 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* EQUITY RAISE OF UP TO NZ$1.2 BILLION

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO CONTINUE FOR SOME TIME

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT UNDERTAKING A NZ$1,000 MILLION FULLY UNDERWRITTEN PLACEMENT & NZ$200 MILLION SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON AUCKLAND AIRPORT’S OPERATIONS

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT SECURED SUPPORT FROM LENDERS, INCLUDING COVENANT WAIVERS FROM BANKING GROUP

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT ALSO SECURED EXTENSIONS TO BANK FACILITIES DUE TO MATURE BEFORE 31 DEC 2021

* REDUCED MAJORITY OF EMPLOYEE PAY TO 80% AND A FOUR DAY WORKING WEEK

* IMPLEMENTED SUSPENSION OF BONUSES AND SHORT-TERM INCENTIVES FOR FY20

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT IS TARGETING ABOUT 35% REDUCTION ON FY19 OPERATING COSTS

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT EXPECTS TO INCUR ABOUT $275 MILLION OF CAPEX BETWEEN APRIL 2020 AND 31 DEC 2021

* PLACEMENT TO RAISE NZ$1,000 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN AT FLOOR PRICE OF NZ$4.50/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: