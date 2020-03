March 18 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* ON MONDAY ALONE, THERE WAS A 44% FALL IN INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLER NUMBERS VERSUS SAME DAY OF WEEK IN 2019

* FOR THE SEVEN DAYS TO 16 MARCH, THERE WAS 25% REDUCTION IN INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER NUMBERS VERSUS LAST YEAR