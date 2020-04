BRIEF-Auckland International Airport Says 20-Days April Data Shows 95.3% Drop In International Passengers

April 23 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* NEW DATA FOR MARCH 2020 SHOWS TOTAL PASSENGER NUMBERS WERE DOWN ABOUT 42% ON MARCH 2019 RESULT

* NOW OPERATING AT ABOUT 10% OF ITS CAPACITY WITH NO CERTAINTY IN NEAR TERM OF WHEN MARKET WOULD RECOVER

* EXPECTS DOWNTURN IN INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER NUMBERS TO CONTINUE

* INITIAL DATA FOR INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS FOR FIRST 20 DAYS OF APRIL SHOWS 95.3% DECLINE ON PCP

* FEWER REPATRIATION SERVICES EXPECTED IN WEEKS AHEAD

* “IN NEAR TERM, RESTART OF OUR BUSINESS IS LIKELY TO BE A MUCH SMALLER, DOMESTIC-FOCUSED OPERATION”

* WILL CONTINUE TO INCUR SIGNIFICANT COSTS TO RUN AIRPORT OPERATIONS DESPITE FALL IN AIR TRAFFIC & PASSENGER NUMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)