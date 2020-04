BRIEF-Auckland International Airport Says Expect Significantly Greater Covid-19 Impacts In April

April 16 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* TOTAL PASSENGER VOLUMES DECREASED BY 8.6% IN FEBRUARY 2020

* FEBRUARY INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS WERE DOWN 8.4%

* DECLINE IN PASSENGERS FOR FEB REFLECTS INITIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON NZ TRAVEL & TOURISM INDUSTRY

* FEB TRANSIT PASSENGERS DOWN 25.3% & DOMESTIC PASSENGERS WERE DOWN BY 7.3%

* AUCKLAND AIRPORT TOTAL PASSENGER VOLUMES DECREASED BY 42.0% IN MARCH 2020 VERSUS LAST YEAR

* EXPECT SIGNIFICANTLY GREATER COVID-19 IMPACTS IN APRIL WITH NEW ZEALAND IN ALERT LEVEL 4 LOCKDOWN FOR MOST OF MONTH