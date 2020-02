BRIEF-Auckland International Airport Says H1 Profit After Tax Was Flat On Prior Period At $147.2 Million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS FLAT ON PRIOR PERIOD AT $147.2 MILLION

* REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.1% ON THE FIRST HALF OF THE 2019 FYTO NZ$374.7 MILLION,

* WORKING CLOSELY WITH AIRLINE AND TOURISM PARTNERS TO UNDERSTAND IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* EXPECT TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR CURRENT FY OF BETWEEN $450 MILLION AND $550 MILLION

* AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - EXPECT UNDERLYING PAT (EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE CHANGES, ONE-OFF ITEMS) FOR FY TO BE BETWEEN NZ$260 MILLION & NZ$270 MILLION

* AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- SEE COVID-19 IMPACTING CHINESE MARKET & OTHER MARKETS FOR REMAINDER OF FY, IT’S STILL TOO EARLY TO JUDGE FINAL IMPACT

* AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - PROGRESSING A NUMBER OF TRANSPORT-RELATED PROJECTS, INCLUDING A NEW 3,200-BAY PARK & RIDE FACILITY SOUTH OF AIRPORT

* AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - SLIGHT REDUCTION IN PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REFLECTING CO’S CURRENT ESTIMATES OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - CONSTRUCTION FOR DOMESTIC JET HUB PROJECT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN LATE-2020; FIRST STAGE DUE FOR COMPLETION IN 2023

