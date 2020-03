March 16 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd :

* SUSPENDS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY20

* WITHDRAWN ITS EARNINGS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* TO COMMUNICATE CHANGES TO 30 AIRLINES THAT FLY ROUTES TO AIRPORT; TOO EARLY TO JUDGE IMPACT ON FUTURE PASSENGER & CARGO AIR SERVICES

* FOLLOWING INTERNATIONAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 AND STRICT NEW BORDER CONTROLS, CO SUSPENDED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY20