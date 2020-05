May 14 (Reuters) - Audax Renovables SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 1.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 12.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME 234.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 289.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* GROUP REGISTERED PROVISION OF 3.3 MILLION EUROS TO DEAL WITH POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19